Liuget (toe) is active for Sunday's game against the Redskins.

Liuget will return from a one-game absence to reprise his run-stuffing role along the Chargers' defensive front. While he's valuable in that capacity for Los Angeles, Liuget's lack of high-end sack or tackle production -- he hasn't exceeded three stops in any game this season -- effectively takes him off the IDP radar.

