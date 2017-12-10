Chargers' Corey Liuget: Ready to go Sunday
Liuget (toe) is active for Sunday's game against the Redskins.
Liuget will return from a one-game absence to reprise his run-stuffing role along the Chargers' defensive front. While he's valuable in that capacity for Los Angeles, Liuget's lack of high-end sack or tackle production -- he hasn't exceeded three stops in any game this season -- effectively takes him off the IDP radar.
