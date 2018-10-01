Chargers' Corey Liuget: Reinstated from suspension
Liuget (suspension) has been reinstated to the league, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Liuget's reinstatement comes at a critical time for the Chargers who have witnessed a dip in production up front with Joey Bosa (foot) sidelined. It may take Liuget a quarter or two get his feet back underneath him, but the big fella is expected to help out Los Angeles right away.
