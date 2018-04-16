Chargers' Corey Liuget: Restructures contract
Liuget restructured his contract Monday, ensuring the 28-year-old will remain with the Chargers for another season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Two years into a five-year extension signed in 2015, Liuget has seen his production decline drastically as the defensive tackle has quietly been phased out of the rotation. After recording at least 40 tackles in three of his first four seasons, the former first-round pick has failed to hit that mark in each of the last three seasons, and has combined for a modest 4.5 sacks over that time span. Facing a four-game suspension to begin the year after violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances, there was some talk the Chargers may opt to release Liuget altogether, but Monday's announcement should quell those concerns for at least this season. Darius Philon is expected to start at defensive tackle to begin the season.
