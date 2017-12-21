Liuget (knee) has been ruled out for Week 16's matchup against the Jets, Eric D. Williams of ESPN reports.

Liuget suffered a grade-two PCL sprain in Week 15 and was determined to be week-to-week shortly after. He will not play this week however, and as a result Darius Philon is expected to see an expanded role along the Chargers' defensive line Sunday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories