Liuget (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Liuget will not return to Sunday's tilt against the Broncos after having been carted to the locker room in the first half. The severity of the veteran's injury remains undisclosed, but it appears that Liuget may have sustained a significant knee issue. Darius Philon will benefit from an increased defensive workload as long as Liuget remains sidelined.

