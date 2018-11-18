Chargers' Corey Liuget: Ruled out Sunday
Liuget (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Liuget will not return to Sunday's tilt against the Broncos after having been carted to the locker room in the first half. The severity of the veteran's injury remains undisclosed, but it appears that Liuget may have sustained a significant knee issue. Darius Philon will benefit from an increased defensive workload as long as Liuget remains sidelined.
More News
-
Chargers' Corey Liuget: Exits game with knee injury•
-
Chargers' Corey Liuget: Posts 1.5 sacks in win•
-
Chargers' Corey Liuget: Reinstated from suspension•
-
Chargers' Corey Liuget: Exits with minor injury Saturday•
-
Chargers' Corey Liuget: Restructures contract•
-
Chargers' Corey Liuget: Suspended four games•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...