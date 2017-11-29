Liuget (toe) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.

Liuget was nursing this injury ahead of a Thanksgiving matchup with the Cowboys but was still able to play. However, he logged just 28 defensive snaps, so he may have been limited due to the ailment. Liuget has just 18 tackles (13 solo) and one sack through 10 games, though, making him more valuable to the real-life Chargers than most fantasy teams.