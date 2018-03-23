Chargers' Corey Liuget: Suspended four games
Liuget has been suspended for the first four games of the 2018 season for violating the league's performance enhancing drug policy, Eric D. Williams of ESPN reports.
Liuget claims he was misinformed by a trainer regarding the acceptability of a substance he was taking and did not knowingly violate the league's rules. However, he has accepted his suspension and it doesn't appear as though he'll appeal the ruling. He'll partake in the offseason program and preseason before sitting the first four games of the regular season.
