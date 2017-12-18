Liuget (knee) suffered a grade-two PCL sprain in Week 15's matchup against the Chiefs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Liuget suffered a knee injury in Saturday's contest but was later able to return to the field. The week-to-week designation sheds doubt over his Week 16 availability. A return to action for Liuget could be dependent on the Chargers' postseason hopes.