The Chargers selected Johnson in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 253rd overall.

The popular assumption was the Chargers would invest a number of draft picks in former Michigan players to join Jim Harbaugh in his new digs, but Johnson represents just the second maize and blue to be drafted by Los Angeles. At 6-foot-3, 228 pounds, Johnson proved to be a capable receiver in his five seasons at Ann Arbor tallying 1,730 receiving yards and 119 receptions over the final three campaigns in the run-heavy offense. It's hard to imagine Johnson finally breaking out as a quality target despite all of his physical gifts, but at least alongside Harbaugh, he'll have some familiarity from a leadership perspective.