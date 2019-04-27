The Chargers selected Broughton in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 242nd overall.

Broughton (6-foot-2, 293 pounds) wasn't invited to the combine but was a good player for Cincinnati, where he started three years and helped anchor a strong run defense in 2018, when he finished with 5.5 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss. He's probably more of a gap shooter than a run stopper at that weight, but a guy like him can help a nickel pass rush with his 4.98-second 40 and 33.5-inch vertical.