Broughton (illness) is ruled out of Thursday's matchup against the Raiders.

Broughton didn't practice for the third straight week due to mono. The rookie seventh-round pick will aim to return Nov. 18 against the Chiefs. T.Y. McGill and Sylvester Williams are slated for upticks in their reserve roles until Broughton returns.

