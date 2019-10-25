Broughton (illness) has mono and won't play in Sunday's game against the Bears, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Broughton will likely miss additional time beyond Week 8. T.Y. McGill could have a heightened reserve role with Broughton ruled out, although Jerry Tillery and Damion Square figure to be the team's starting defensive tackles.

