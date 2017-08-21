Chargers' Craig Mager: Held out of Sunday's game
Mager did not play in Sunday's game against the Saints due to a hamstring injury, Eric D. Williams of ESPN reports.
Mager has been held out of training camp with what has now been reported as a hamstring injury, and while there was optimism surrounding his status for this past weekend, the team ultimately elected to hold him out yet again. Mager's inability to return to the field may ultimately put a spot for him on the team's final roster in jeopardy.
