Chargers' Craig Mager: Joins 53-man roster
Mager was promoted to the Chargers' 53-man roster Saturday.
Mager joined the Chargers practice squad after roster cutdowns in September and has played in 21 games with the team over the last two seasons. The 25-year-old's addition to the roster could spell trouble for the status of Casey Hayward, who is listed as questionable for Saturday's game with a calf injury.
