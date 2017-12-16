Mager was promoted to the Chargers' 53-man roster Saturday.

Mager joined the Chargers practice squad after roster cutdowns in September and has played in 21 games with the team over the last two seasons. The 25-year-old's addition to the roster could spell trouble for the status of Casey Hayward, who is listed as questionable for Saturday's game with a calf injury.

