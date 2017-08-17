Play

Mager (undisclosed) could be ready to make his 2017 preseason debut Sunday against the Saints, The Orange County Register reports.

Mager has been held out of training camp action the past several weeks. He finished the 2016 season on IR with a shoulder injury, but It's unclear if this recent absence is due to his previous issue.

