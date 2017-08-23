Mager (hamstring) returned to practice Tuesday after missing the Chargers' first two preseason games, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Mager, who's been dealing with a hamstring injury throughout training camp, tore the same muscle during his rookie year, and the Chargers elected to proceed cautiously with his recovery this time around. He'll look to make his preseason debut Saturday against the Rams and hope to make the Chargers' final roster and provide depth in the secondary.