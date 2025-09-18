Henley (illness) did not participate at practice Wednesday, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official website reports.

Henley was able to play through an illness in Monday night's 20-9 win over the Raiders, ultimately recording 10 total tackles (seven solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding an interception. The linebacker will have two more chances to return to practice this week ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Broncos.