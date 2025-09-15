Henley (illness) has been added to the Chargers' injury report and is questionable for Monday's game against the Raiders.

Henley played 100 percent of defensive snaps Week 1, recording eight tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, so his absence would be a substantial blow to Los Angeles' linebacker corps if he were a late scratch for Monday's road matchup against Las Vegas. His status will be made official at least 90 minutes prior to Monday's 10:00 p.m. ET kickoff. With Denzel Perryman (ankle) already expected to land on IR, Troy Dye and Del'Shawn Phillips (toe) will be candidates to step into significant roles on defense if Henley misses any time.