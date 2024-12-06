Henley (knee) was a limited participant at the Chargers' practice Thursday.
Henley missed the team's first practice of the week with a knee injury Wednesday, but his return Thursday seems to suggest it's nothing major. If the linebacker can increase his workload at practice Friday, he'll likely enter Sunday's matchup with Kansas City without an injury designation.
