The Chargers selected Henley in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 85th overall.

What Henley lacks in linebacker size (6-foot, 225 pounds) he makes up for in athleticism. He's sticky in coverage thanks to that athletic profile that is highlighted by 4.54 speed and explosiveness (125-inch broad jump). Henley took a circuitous route to get here, starting out as a receiver at Nevada all the way back in 2017 before switching to defense and later transferring to Washington State. Henley has coverage ability that could make him a problem for Kenneth Murray.