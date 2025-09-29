default-cbs-image
Henley recorded nine tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's 21-18 loss to the Giants.

Henley has played 100 percent of defensive snaps in every game and delivered his highest solo tackle total of the season in Week 4. He has at least eight combined stops in three of four contests and is one of the top linebacker options, given the injuries and underperformance at the position early in the campaign.

