Chargers' Daiyan Henley: Bounces back against Giants
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Henley recorded nine tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's 21-18 loss to the Giants.
Henley has played 100 percent of defensive snaps in every game and delivered his highest solo tackle total of the season in Week 4. He has at least eight combined stops in three of four contests and is one of the top linebacker options, given the injuries and underperformance at the position early in the campaign.
More News
-
Chargers' Daiyan Henley: Just four tackles against Denver•
-
Chargers' Daiyan Henley: Cleared to play Week 3•
-
Chargers' Daiyan Henley: Questionable for Week 3•
-
Chargers' Daiyan Henley: Absent from practice•
-
Chargers' Daiyan Henley: Dominant all around in win•
-
Chargers' Daiyan Henley: Good to go Monday•