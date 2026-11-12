Henley remains with the Chargers, as the Broncos have backed out of trading for the linebacker, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

A trade involving Henley was agreed to Tuesday pending a physical, but the Broncos apparently found a red flag concerning his knee during that physical. Denver offered an updated trade to the Chargers with different draft compensation than the originally agreed upon 2027 fourth-round pick and 2028 fifth-round pick, but the two sides were unable to agree on an updated framework, so Henley will ultimately remain with the Chargers. Henley has not missed a game this season, so the concern Denver discovered on his physical isn't expected to impact his availability for Monday's game against the Ravens.