Henley didn't practice Friday and is questionable for Sunday's Week 13 game against Atlanta due to a calf injury.

This is a new issue for Henley, as Friday marked his first appearance on the injury report this week. Despite his designation as questionable, the linebacker said he's just sore and is expecting to play Sunday, per Kris Rhim of ESPN.com. Henley has been on a tackling tear of late, logging double-digit stops in five straight games.