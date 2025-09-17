Henley tallied 10 tackles (seven solo), including 1.0 sacks, and an interception in the Chargers' win over the Raiders on Monday.

Henley had a dominant outing all around in Sunday's victory as not only did he lead Los Angeles in tackles but also managed to both pick off and sack Geno Smith while playing all 70 defensive snaps. The 25-year-old has already racked up 2.0 sacks across his first two outings and will look to build off this strong performance versus the Broncos.