Henley posted 10 tackles (two solo) during the Chargers' 20-16 loss to the Texans on Saturday.

Henley played every single defensive snap and tied a season high with 10 tackles during Saturday's loss. The third-year linebacker is now up to 102 combined tackles through 16 regular-season games, marking the second year in a row in which he cracked 100-plus tackles in a season.