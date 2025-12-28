Chargers' Daiyan Henley: Double-digit stops vs. Houston
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Henley posted 10 tackles (two solo) during the Chargers' 20-16 loss to the Texans on Saturday.
Henley played every single defensive snap and tied a season high with 10 tackles during Saturday's loss. The third-year linebacker is now up to 102 combined tackles through 16 regular-season games, marking the second year in a row in which he cracked 100-plus tackles in a season.
