Henley recorded eight total tackles (two solo) in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Commanders.

Henley remained rather productive in Week 5, reaching at least eight takedowns for the fourth time this season. The linebacker has cooled off a little since a red-hot start to the year, but he has still compiled 39 total tackles (22 solo), including 2.0 sacks, while also adding two passes defensed, one of which was an interception, over five games.