Henley (hamstring) was listed as a full participant on the Chargers' practice report Thursday.

Henley returned to practice in a limited fashion Wednesday after he missed the first two games of the season with a hamstring issue. Now, barring any setbacks, the rookie linebacker looks like he should make his NFL debut this Sunday against Minnesota. Henley figures to slot in behind starting inside linebackers Kenneth Murray and Eric Kendricks (hamstring), the latter of whom missed practice for the second day in a row Thursday.