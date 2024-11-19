Henley finished Sunday's 34-27 win over the Bengals with 11 tackles (five solo).

Henley has logged at least 11 combined tackles in four consecutive games. The second-year linebacker leads the Chargers with 94 tackles through 10 regular-season games, which ranks 13th in the NFL ahead of the likes of Bobby Wagner (91) and Jordyn Brooks (85). Henley will look to eclipse the century mark in Week 12 against the Ravens on Monday, Nov. 25.