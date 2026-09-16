Henley posted eight tackles (two solo), including 0.5 sacks, during the Chargers' 26-14 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday.

Henley's 67 defensive snaps and eight tackles were both second-most on the Chargers behind Derwin James (75 snaps, 10 tackles). Henley combined with Troy Dye to sack Jacoby Brissett on third down midway through the fourth quarter, forcing the Cardinals to punt on the next play. Henley reached the tackling century mark in both 2024 and 2025 and is well on pace to do so again this year.