Henley logged eight tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, during Friday's 27-21 win over the Chiefs.

Henley accrued five takedowns during the Chiefs' penultimate drive of the first half, which was capped off by an eight-yard sack on Patrick Mahomes to force the Chiefs to settle for three points on a Harrison Butker 35-yard field goal. Henley isn't known for his pass-rushing ability, but it took just one game to match his sack total from 2024. The 2023 third-rounder led the Chargers last season with 147 tackles across 17 regular-season games, which was eighth most in the NFL and seventh most among linebackers.