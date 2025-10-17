Chargers' Daiyan Henley: Good to go against Indianapolis
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Henley (groin) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Colts, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.
Henley was limited in the first two practices of the week due to a groin injury, but he's been cleared for Sunday's game after practicing in full Friday. His availability is a boost for the Chargers, especially with fellow linebacker Troy Dye (thumb) currently listed as questionable. Henley has 46 tackles (25 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and two pass defenses (one interception) through the first six games of the regular season.
