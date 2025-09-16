Henley (illness) is active for Monday night's Week 2 game against Las Vegas.

Henley was a late addition to Los Angeles' injury report Monday after coming down with an illness. While he may not be at 100 percent, the third-year linebacker will give it a go in Monday's AFC West clash. That's a big sigh of relief for the Chargers, as Henley played every defensive snap Week 1 against Kansas City and finished with eight tackles, including 1.0 sacks.