Chargers' Daiyan Henley: Good to go Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Henley (illness) is active for Monday night's Week 2 game against Las Vegas.
Henley was a late addition to Los Angeles' injury report Monday after coming down with an illness. While he may not be at 100 percent, the third-year linebacker will give it a go in Monday's AFC West clash. That's a big sigh of relief for the Chargers, as Henley played every defensive snap Week 1 against Kansas City and finished with eight tackles, including 1.0 sacks.
