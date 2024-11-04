Henley recorded 14 total tackles, including one tackle for loss, and defended one pass in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Browns.

Henley has now logged double-digit tackles in back-to-back games, seemingly emerging as the Chargers' top inside linebacker. The second-year pro from Washington State has now tallied 68 total tackles and four passes defended in eight games this season, which ranks first and second on Los Angeles' defense, respectively. Expect Henley to continue serving as a tackling machine as the Chargers host the Titans in Week 10.