Henley recorded 13 tackles (nine solo) and an interception in the 16-3 wild-card loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Henley didn't quite contend for the tackle-leader crown like he did in his breakout 2024 campaign, but the third-year linebacker cemented his status as one of the NFL's elite at the position with another 100-tackle campaign. Perhaps more importantly, the 2023 third-round pick became a more useful pass rusher tallying 3.5 sacks mainly through a variety of stunt blitzes, and even recorded two INTs during the regular season. It's possible that Henley's excellent two-year run was a product of defensive coordinator Jessie Minter, who is an oft-rumored head-coach candidate during this cycle, but regardless the 26-year-old will be a name to circle come 2026. Henley, who enters the final year of his rookie contract, is eligible for an extension this offseason, but it remains unclear if the franchise will be willing to give out a lucrative contract after allowing past tackle leaders to hit the open market.