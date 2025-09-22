Henley logged four tackles (two solo) during the Chargers' 23-20 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

Sunday marked just the fifth time since 2024 that Henley has logged five tackles or less in a regular-season game, though he still finished tied for second on the Chargers behind Derwin James (12). Henley has played every single defensive snap this season, and despite the dip in tackling production Sunday, the 2023 third-rounder is on pace to crack 100-plus tackles for a second consecutive season.