Henley recorded 10 tackles (four solo) during the Chargers' loss to the Ravens on Monday.
Henley was a bright spot for Los Angeles despite the loss as he led the team in tackles once again. The 25-year-old has now racked up double-digit tackles in five straight games and will look to keep that streak going during the team's Week 13 matchup versus Atlanta.
