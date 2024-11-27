Share Video

Henley recorded 10 tackles (four solo) during the Chargers' loss to the Ravens on Monday.

Henley was a bright spot for Los Angeles despite the loss as he led the team in tackles once again. The 25-year-old has now racked up double-digit tackles in five straight games and will look to keep that streak going during the team's Week 13 matchup versus Atlanta.

