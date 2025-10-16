Chargers' Daiyan Henley: Limited by groin injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Henley was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a groin injury.
Henley has played every defensive snap this season, including the Chargers' Week 6 win over Miami. There's no indication he's in danger of missing Sunday's matchup against the Colts, though his practice participation in the next two days should provide further insight.
More News
-
Chargers' Daiyan Henley: Leads LA with seven stops•
-
Chargers' Daiyan Henley: Eight stops in defeat•
-
Chargers' Daiyan Henley: Bounces back against Giants•
-
Chargers' Daiyan Henley: Just four tackles against Denver•
-
Chargers' Daiyan Henley: Cleared to play Week 3•
-
Chargers' Daiyan Henley: Questionable for Week 3•