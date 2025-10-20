Chargers' Daiyan Henley: Limited production in Week 7
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Henley recorded two tackles in Sunday's 38-14 loss to the Colts.
Henley was uncharacteristically quiet in Week 7, securing a season-low two stops. The linebacker was limited at practice throughout the week due to a groin injury and it's possible his lack of production could be due to the injury. Henley has still registered 48 total tackles (25 solo), including 2.0 sacks, while also adding an interception over seven games this season.
