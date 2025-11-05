Henley totaled seven tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, in the Chargers' win over the Titans on Sunday.

Henley had a strong outing in the victory, finishing tied for second on the team in tackles while also recording one of four sacks on Cam Ward. Henley has now racked up 61 tackles (30 solo), including 3.0 sacks, and an interception across his first nine outings this season.