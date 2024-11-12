Henley finished with 14 tackles (11 solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Titans.
It was Henley's second straight game with 14 stops and third straight game with at least 10 tackles. The 2023 third-round pick now has 82 tackles (54 solo) on the year, to go along with four passes defensed.
