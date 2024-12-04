Henley (knee) did not practice Wednesday.
Henley previously dealt with a calf issue, so the knee injury is new for him. He played 96 percent of the defensive snaps last Sunday against the Falcons, accruing 10 tackles (three solo), including one tackle for loss. Henley has yet to miss a game this season.
