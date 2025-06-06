default-cbs-image
Henley (shoulder) has been participating in OTAs.

The linebacker underwent surgery after the 2024 season to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder that he had played through during the campaign. Now that he's back, he should be good to go for training camp beginning in July. Henley led the Chargers with 147 tackles (84 solo) during the 2024 regular season.

