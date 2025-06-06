Chargers' Daiyan Henley: Participating in OTAs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Henley (shoulder) has been participating in OTAs.
The linebacker underwent surgery after the 2024 season to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder that he had played through during the campaign. Now that he's back, he should be good to go for training camp beginning in July. Henley led the Chargers with 147 tackles (84 solo) during the 2024 regular season.
More News
-
Chargers' Daiyan Henley: Played through torn labrum•
-
Chargers' Daiyan Henley: Logs 10 tackles again•
-
Chargers' Daiyan Henley: Team-high 10 tackles vs. Bucs•
-
Chargers' Daiyan Henley: Another strong game•
-
Chargers' Daiyan Henley: Ready for Sunday•
-
Chargers' Daiyan Henley: Back at practice Thursday•