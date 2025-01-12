Henley told reporters Sunday that he will undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum that he played through during the regular season, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear when exactly Henley tore his labrum, as he never showed up on the Chargers' injury report for that specific issue. He was able to play in every single regular-season game, and he finished Saturday's 32-12 loss to the Texans with 10 total tackles, which tied with Alohi Gilman for most on the Chargers. Henley's timeline for a return to on-field action will be more clear once he undergoes surgery.