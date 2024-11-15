Henley (illness) logged a full practice session Thursday.

Henley was a limited participant Wednesday due to an illness, but he appears to have made a quick recovery given his upgrade to a full session Thursday. The second-year linebacker has emerged as a tackling machine -- and an intriguing IDP asset -- recently with three consecutive weeks of double-digit stops. Henley has tallied 40 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, during that span and could be in for another big game Sunday against a Bengals squad that has given up the 11th-most tackles to opposing linebackers this season.