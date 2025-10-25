Chargers' Daiyan Henley: Relatively quiet Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Henley recorded four tackles (one solo) during Thursday's 37-10 win versus the Vikings.
Henley only played 39 defensive snaps in a Week 8 game that got out of hand relatively quickly, limiting his tackling opportunities. IDP managers will hope he gets more chances in Week 9, but the Chargers will be traveling to take on a Tennessee squad that throws the ball more than almost any other team in the league.
