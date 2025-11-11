Henley recorded six total tackles (five solo) in Sunday night's 25-10 win over Pittsburgh.

Henley was able to lead the team in stops, registering at least six takedowns for the second straight week and seventh time overall this season. The linebacker is now up to 67 total tackles (35 solo), including 3.0 sacks, while also adding three passes defensed, one of which is an interception, over 10 games this year.