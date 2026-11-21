Henley (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Henley was unable to practice all week, and head coach Jim Harbaugh said Friday that the fourth-year linebacker has been working through knee soreness since Monday's win against the Ravens, per Alex Insdorf of BoltBeat.com. Denzel Perryman and Marlowe Wax figure to be the top candidates to start at inside linebacker alongside Del'Shawn Phillips in the absence of Henley, whose next chance to play is Week 12 against the Patriots on Sunday, Nov. 29.