Henley was limited in Wednesday's practice due to an illness.
Henley has been the Chargers' most productive tackler over the past three games, during which he has logged 40 tackles (25 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and two pass defenses. He'll have two more chances to return to practice this week ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals.
