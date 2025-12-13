Campbell was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus the Chiefs.

Campbell was also elevated to the active roster ahead of the Week 14 win versus Philadelphia on Monday Night Football. But, he wound up being ruled a healthy scratch for the contest. Backup wideout Derius Davis (ankle) was already ruled out, and starter Quentin Johnston (groin) is questionable. It's likely that Campbell will only be active if Johnston ends up being ruled inactive 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1:00 pm ET kickoff.