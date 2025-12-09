The Chargers elevated Campbell (coach's decision) from the practice squad to the active roster, but he is inactive for Monday night's game against the Eagles.

Campbell joined the Chargers' practice squad in mid-October after being waived from injured reserve by the Panthers. Monday was his first elevation to the 53-man roster, but he'll be a healthy inactive as the Chargers go with five active wide receivers in Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, Keenan Allen, Tre' Harris and Derius Davis.